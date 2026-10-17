A 19-year-old New York City man accused of fatally overdosing a college student with fentanyl and then raping her in her Manhattan dorm room allegedly sent photos of the semi-nude victim to his friends, suggesting the possibility she could have survived if he had called for help sooner.

Moises Freire has been accused of feeding Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) student Annabel Richter and her roommate fentanyl in late March after telling them earlier he would be bringing them cocaine from Mexico, according to court papers unsealed this week by the U.S. Attorney’s office and cited by the New York Post.

That despite Friere himself trying fentanyl a week earlier and calling it “poison” in a text to a friend, according to the court documents. The suspect was not an FIT student.

Both young women quickly passed out and had to be hospitalized, with Richter never regaining consciousness and dying three days later, according to the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office. The second woman survived the overdose.

Freire allegedly waited about 45 minutes to contact campus security after his alleged victim lost consciousness. He also allegedly lied to officers, saying that the two women had too much to drink, also adding he didn’t realize one had passed out until he was done having sex.

However, campus security determined the women were suffering from acute fentanyl intoxication. First responders administered Narcan and then rushed the two women to the hospital, according to prosecutors.

Before they arrived, Freire allegedly texted photos of the unconscious girls to his friend, with one wearing nothing below the waist, the new documents just revealed.

“It is truly hard to believe that the defendant, who seemed entirely coherent and sober at the time, who didn’t have any of the substance, who is captured on the security guard’s body-worn camera seeming coherent and sober, didn’t know what was going on when he was having sex with the victim who was completely unconscious,” a prosecutor said in an April court hearing on the case.

Friere remains locked up without bail and awaiting a trial scheduled for March of next year. He faces upgraded charges of distributing a controlled substance with the intent to commit rape, along with other narcotics counts.

He could get a minimum of 20 years in prison, and a max of life if convicted, according to the Post report.

“Annabel was full of life,” Richter’s mother, Flavia Rocha, told the Post this week. “She knew loads about music and art and had a contagious laughter. Her presence filled the room. For us, her family and her friends, she was and always will be, our beloved Bel.”

She added, “I don’t want to think of a world in which crimes against women would be too many to count. Bel and I would often discuss how women who suffered violence would rarely have a voice. I hope that Annabel’s story brings awareness, and meets justice.”

Two others men were charged in the case. One of Friere’s friends from Queens, Brian Peralta Cabrera, 18, allegedly helped Friere get the fentanyl. A third defendant named Harry Rosales Pino, apparently the dealer, has already pled guilty to “narcotics distribution resulting in death.”

Friere’s attorney has said that the accused rapist had a consensual “sexual relationship” with the dead girl in the year prior to the fatal incident.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.