A 34-year-old woman inexplicably drove her pickup truck with two children as passengers through a Kansas youth soccer game, leaving two dead, including a six-year-old boy, and injuring 11 others, according to Wichita police.

“Oh my God, Oh my God, what have I done?” the woman, who apparently is the mother of a child that plays at the facility, reportedly shouted as she was pulled from the vehicle by other parents, the New York Post reported.

A 35-year-old man and the 6-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:25 p.m. incident, according to authorities at a news conference Saturday night.

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The victims were not related to each other, Wichita Police Department Captain Aaron Moses told reporters. Five children, aged five through nine, were rushed to the hospital with traumatic injuries, the captain also said.

A total of 11 people were hospitalized, police said, 10 with traumatic injuries, some of which were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said his officers do not know why the crash occurred and are still investigating.

The woman remained at the scene with her pickup, and she was in police custody at the time of the news conference Saturday night.

The woman is cooperating with the investigation, Moses said.

Civilians at the soccer game sprang into action after the incident and delivered “life-saving assistance” to the injured until first responders arrived, the chief said.

The woman drove from the east side of the sports complex to the soccer field, which is on the west end of the Stryker Sports Complex park, Moses told reporters.

The woman, who has yet to be identified by police or in news reports, was believed to have had a child playing soccer there, but not in the game when the onslaught took place, he said.

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More information should be forthcoming as the investigation into the fatal incident continues, authorities said.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.