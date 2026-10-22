Democrat Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas Accused of Leading Criminal Marijuana Distribution Enterprise

Federal authorities have accused Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D) on Thursday of leading a criminal marijuana distribution enterprise.

The long-time Democrat lawmaker surrendered to officials, was charged in the case, and is expected to appear in court the same day, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“Lucas, who has been in elected office for decades, used her political power to insulate the operation from scrutiny, according to an indictment charging her and six other defendants, including several of her relatives. She ‘put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve,’ said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, who spoke at a news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel,” the AP article said.

Blanche said Lucas was charged and indicted with five counts that included racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

“The indictment alleges that Sen. Lucas approved and directed criminal activities and other activities to benefit the affairs of the Lucas enterprise. That she arranged for the acquisition and distribution of marijuana, that she supervised the laundering of marijuana proceeds, and that she used her political influence to demand and accept a bribe and attempted to influence Virginia legislation for the benefit of herself and her family,” he stated:

In May, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Lucas’ office regarding an investigation into corruption, and agents also reportedly searched a cannabis dispensary that was next door to her office, per Breitbart News.

In response to the charges against her, Lucas said in a statement, “I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down.”

When speaking of the case, Patel alleged that Lucas “for the last nearly five years accumulated nearly $5 million in ill-gotten gains through her criminal enterprise.”

In his social media post, Patel noted, “No one is above the law.”