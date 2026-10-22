FBI Offers $20,000 Reward for Info on Suspect Who Threw Molotov Cocktail at Atlanta ICE Building

The FBI has posted surveillance photos and a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an unidentified male who investigators say threw a “Molotov cocktail-style device” at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The device caused minor damage, the FBI said in a statement to news outlets, apparently affecting the grounds adjacent to the building.

The bureau said the “attempted arson” happened at around 8:15 p.m. and that agents were “reviewing evidence and following leads.”

There have been no arrests so far.

The multi-story brick building surrounded by a metal fence contains offices for ICE as well as an immigration court.

According to Fox 5 in Atlanta:

Federal agents described the suspect as a man with a slender to athletic build, a medium to dark complexion, and dark, textured hair that is fuller on top with tapered sides. He wore thin, dark-rimmed rectangular or oval eyeglasses, had light facial stubble along his jawline and upper lip, and had a white cord hanging from his right ear down his neck. Surveillance frames show him wearing a black short-sleeved crewneck T-shirt with white inner collar trim, white sleeve cuff tipping, and a stark white left-chest print featuring four to five stacked curved bars resembling a ribcage or stylized lettering. He wore tan cargo jogger pants with a drawstring waistband and left-thigh pocket, black athletic sneakers, a dark wristband on his right arm, and carried a white plastic grocery bag holding dark content.

According to the outlet the cocktail didn’t burst into flames, no injuries were reported, and the federal building itself sustained no visible damage.

However, police quickly shut down the Ted Turner Drive while federal agents and an evidence response team processed the scene.

It was declared cleared and opened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.