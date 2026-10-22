The “looksmaxxing” live streamer legally named Braden Peters — but widely known by his social media influencer name “Clavicular” — pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he raped a 17-year-old girl at his family’s Massachusetts home.

The 20-year-old social media personality immersed in the subculture of devotion to male beauty is accused of getting the minor girl drunk and then sexually assaulting her during visit to the home in Chatham, on Cape Cod, in May 2025.

Looksmaxxing is the self-improvement trend where guys try to maximize their physical appearance using grooming, skincare, haircuts, jawline exercises, and sometimes cosmetic procedures or even extreme dieting. It started on forums like Looksmax.me and blew up on TikTok, where teens share progress pics and rate each other’s features.

Through his legal counsel Peters denied the allegations, contending the sexual encounter was consensual, according to the Associated Press per CNN.

Peters showed some style when he arrived at a courthouse in Orleans, Massachusetts. He was wearing a dark suit and walking a dog on a leash.

“He spoke only to the dog as he entered the courthouse and ignored reporters’ questions,” AP reported.

He presented a neutral facial expression during the brief arraignment.

Peters and his attorney did not object to $10,000 bail and surrendered his passport.

He also agreed to the court’s requirement not to contact or post about his female accuser.

He and his lawyers left the courthouse without comment to reporters.

Peters has a million followers on Instagram and posts multi-hour livestreams that feature him rating people’s looks and talking about methods of becoming better looking.

Peters has several legal challenges connected to his influencer role, as AP reported:

Earlier this year, he was charged with misdemeanor battery in Florida after police said he provoked a fight between two women and then posted a video of it online. That charge was later dropped. In a separate Florida case this year, he was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to a charge that he fired a gun in public. The woman who accused Peters of rape told police he had been paying her to appear in his “looksmaxxing” videos. She said that during her visit to a Peters family home, he gave her two or three shots of vodka, then livestreamed himself kissing her while she was drunk. She told police that when she woke up the next morning, Peters was raping her.

The woman also cited the alleged assault in a lawsuit she filed in Florida this spring. In that civil complaint she accused Peters of injecting her with a fat dissolving substance during a livestream without her permission, according to the CNN and AP report.

Peters’ attorneys called the lawsuit a “publicity grab.”

The AP did not name the woman, saying its policy is not to identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets, which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more