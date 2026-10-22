Maryland Teacher Charged with Sexually Assaulting Minor While Cutting His Hair as a Barber

Authorities have arrested a Maryland elementary teacher on sex charges involving a 16-year-old at a barber shop where the suspect also worked and was cutting the boy’s hair.

Maryland State Police announced troopers arrested 61-year-old Maurice Cotton, Sr. of Westover on Tuesday afternoon, on “charges of sexual abuse of a minor, second degree assault, and fourth degree sexual assault,” according to Salisbury’s ABC affiliate WMDT.

The accused is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.

In early October, detectives received a report of a 16-year-old victim being subjected to an unwanted sexual assault at Hilltop Barber Shop, located in Princess Anne, according to charging documents obtained by the outlet.

Citing the documents, the station reported:

Cotton, an employee at Hilltop, had been cutting the victim’s hair for 11 years, and had a longstanding relationship with the victim and his family. On the day of the alleged assault, the victim had been taken to the barbershop for a haircut by his mother. Because of the established relationship, the victim’s mother routinely allowed her son to enter the barbershop alone while she waited in her vehicle In an interview with police, the 16-year-old told officers that Cotton exposed himself to the victim during the haircut, before forcing him to perform a sexual act. Cotton then groped the minor victim both above and below his sweatpants as he was sitting in the barber’s chair. After the encounter, Cotton instructed the teenager to the effect of, “You know not to tell nobody.” At no point did the minor victim consent to sexual contact.

The boy told police he froze in a state of shock during the alleged assault and felt as though he could not leave, apparently fearful of “barber’s tools” including scissors and a razor.

After the haircut, he still paid Cotton and left the shop, the outlet reported.

Cotton is also a teacher at East Salisbury Elementary School. Salisbury is located on the Delmarva Peninsula, about 120 miles east of Washington, D.C.

Apparently, the boy’s mother became concerned when she received a text message asking if he could see another barber. This led to a discussion the following morning where the teen broke down crying as he recounted the alleged assault.

The minor victim’s mother told police she went to Cotton’s home and confronted him. Cotton gave her a different story, reportedly blaming the boy for “touching” him and then becoming “confrontational and angry.”

Cotton continued his version of events along the same lines during an interview with investigators, police said. He denied sexually touching the teen and repeated that the boy had touched him first.

Following his arrest, County Public Schools issued a statement saying they took immediate steps to ensure that he no longer has contact with students.

“Maurice Cotton, employed as a teacher at East Salisbury Elementary School, has been charged with several offenses by the Maryland State Police,” the statement read.

“These charges are unrelated to his position at the school,” the statement read, in part, WMDT reported. “None of the alleged offenses occurred at East Salisbury Elementary or on any Wicomico County Public Schools property.”

State Police are asking anyone “who believes they may have been a victim of Cotton” to contact them.

While no assaults have yet to be reported by students, and it is unclear whether the alleged victim was a student of the teacher, sexual misconduct by educators has been called “rampant” through the U.S. in the past two decades, as Breitbart News has been reporting all year.

Cases emerged weekly in 2026 in national news outlets from school districts rural and urban, public and private, and large and small.

In September, Breitbart News reported exclusively, the Trump Administration and Department of Education (ED) announced the launch of a nationwide crackdown on school districts that “enable” sexual offenses against minors by assigning teachers to other schools or recommending them as a good hire to other districts.

The department said for starters it was opening investigations into 20 school districts not complying with federal laws that protect children from sexual assault and another law that cuts off federal funds from those who help accused teachers get other jobs.

Leading researchers into what they called an “epidemic” of sexual abuse in schools by teachers and staff told Breitbart that the widespread problem was fostered by a reluctance to report sexual abuse by students, fellow teachers, and administrators in school systems plagued with “a culture of permissiveness.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.