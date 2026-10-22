Report: Migrant Groups Embezzle $2M from Donations to Maine Murder Victims

Nearly $2 million dollars donated to the victims of Maine’s biggest mass shooting didn’t go to the victims and instead went into the hands of Muslim groups and left-wing migrant activist groups, according to a new report.

After the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 18 innocent people in Lewiston, Maine, in October of 2023, the state’s Democrat Governor, Janet Mills, promoted an organization called the Maine Community Foundation that began taking donations from the public to benefit the survivors of the rampage. Mills endorsed the organization as the only trustworthy place to send donations to help the victims.

But it is now coming to light that not all of the $4.7 million raised for the victims and their families actually went where organizers promised the money would go, according to Maine Wire’s Steve Robinson.

The nearly $5 million in donations was supposed to benefit the 162 family members of the 18 victims. But it now appears that at least $1.9 million was siphoned off and handed over to 29 local non-governmental organizations and community organizers, none of which had any connection at all to the victims of the shooting and which provided no services to them after the attack.

Robinson also discovered that many of the CEOs and organizers of the NGOs that got the free cash — totaling about $65,522 per organization — were on the Maine Community Foundation board and essentially voted themselves the big payouts.

Even worse, several of the NGOs have since gone defunct — or perhaps never really existed at all — Robinson found.

NGOs that appear to have accepted the $65,522 include Somali Bantu Community Association, Generational Noor, The Root Cellar, Gateway Community Services, United Way of Androscoggin County, Tree Street Youth, The AK Collaborative, New Mainers Public Health Initiative, Empowered Immigrant Women Unite, Maine Inside Out, Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, and more.

One family member of a victim of the shooting was shocked when she was told that these NGOs had received a check for $65,522.

“I realized that each nonprofit received more than twice the amount that I had from the MCF,” Lewiston shooting survivor Jennifer Zanca said, according to WGME-TV.

Since Robinson’s investigation into the donations, Maine’s Democrat Attorney General, Aaron Frey, claimed that he has no legal authority to investigate the fraud and said the state would take no action.

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