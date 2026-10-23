An Illinois woman who reportedly was “afraid of dying alone” drove head-on into a semi-truck, allegedly to kill herself. That caused the death of her elderly mother and injuries to her teenage son – but left her very much alive and facing murder charges.

Jamie L. Rhode, 47, was arrested on first-degree murder charges earlier this week in connection with a deadly crash along U.S. Route 54 on July 24. She also faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with her son’s injuries, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Rhode, of Griggsville, a tiny town of only about 1000 residents in southwestern Illinois, was driving a Toyota RAV4 with her mother, Cherie K. Wells, 73, and her teenage son when she allegedly crossed the highway’s center line into the 18-wheeler, People reported per a sheriff’s document.

The head-on collision severely injured her mother, but Rhode and her teenage son sustained less serious injuries. All of them were transported by first responders to nearby hospitals.

Her mother later succumbed to her injuries.

Rhode had picked up her mother from a nursing home before the collision, Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood told People.

“Her plan was to kill all three of them,” the sheriff said. “Her plan was to kill herself, and she was afraid of dying alone.”

The semi-tractor driver was not seriously injured in the crash, the magazine reported.

It wasn’t until last week, apparently following an investigation by the department, that a warrant was issued for Rhode’s arrest, which took place Tuesday.

Rhode was booked into Pike County Jail and was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.