Life-threatening violence broke out at a 12-year-olds girls’ softball game over the weekend, leaving one man unconscious with a fractured skull, a grandfather with a broken hip, and a Texas couple arrested and charged with assault.

Kiarious Marshun Hall and his wife, Jazmine Hall, were attending their daughter’s game at Imperial Park in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas, on Saturday when a verbal dispute among parents erupted into a physical attack, according to ABC 13.

As seen on a now-viral video, the conflict began when a parent from the opposing Timbergrove Thunder team approached Kiarious to complain about his allegedly disruptive cheering before pitches, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

As the parents argue the issue, Kiarious, without warning, smashes a metal water bottle against the head of one of the fathers, instantly knocking him unconscious, the video shows.

The unidentified victim suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw, a fractured skull, and brain bleeds, and remains hospitalized at St. Luke’s Hospital, according to his attorney.

Gary Greaser, a grandfather at the game, attempted to intervene after the water bottle attack.

“I said ‘You can’t do this,’” Greaser told reporters later. “I took him, I wanted to disarm the guy, because he’s going to do it to somebody else.”

That quickly became a physical battle, with Greaser ending up on the ground and a woman, apparently Hall’s wife Jasmine, pummeling the elderly man on the ground before bystanders pulled his attackers off.

“Greaser sustained a broken hip, and required seven stitches on his chin,” the Mail reported.

Someone is heard saying near the end of the video, “He [Hall] hit him first. It’s all on camera, guys.”

A racial component has erupted in the social media reactions to the fight, with conflict occurring between a group of white commenters and black commenters.

The account named “Woodz,” who identified himself as a “proud Foundational Black American” from Brooklyn, wrote: “A Black couple stood on Business at their daughter’s softball game in Sugar Land, TX against an angry mob of white folks. They defended themselves… now they’re facing charges and the wife was forced to resign from her job as an assistant principal. I Hope they set up a GoFundMe.”

Others responded by pointing out court documents and the video that show otherwise.

Greaser recalled what was allegedly said before the attack.

“We’re saying ‘Hey, why are you getting loud?’” he said. “It’s bad sportsmanship to do it right as the pitch comes up when our girls are batting, and that’s all it took. “

He continued, “’He just flipped and said, ‘I can do whatever I want, I can say whatever I want. And you can’t stop me.’”

The video also shows bystanders stopping the melee before Sugar Land police arrived and arrested the Hall couple. They have been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury, according to news outlets.

As an apparent consequence of the violence, Jazmine Hall voluntarily resigned from her position as an assistant principal at Lamar Junior High School in Rosenberg, another Houston suburb.

The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District confirmed her resignation in a statement provided to the Daily Mail.

‘The employee voluntarily reported the incident to the district’s human resources department over the weekend,” the statement said. “The incident occurred outside of school and was not associated with any Lamar CISD-sponsored event or activity.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.