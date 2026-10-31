A 44-year-old man who disappeared on Monday was later found dead inside a neighbor’s closet in Alexandria, Virginia, and his family is devastated.

When Joshua Cochran, a video editor for Fox News Media, was reported missing after his mother could not reach him, his family called police and asked them to check his apartment in the 5700 block of Merton Court, NBC Washington reported Wednesday.

Officers did not find anything inside his apartment, but when Cochran’s family called again on Tuesday, police dug deeper and learned he had been at a bar with a neighbor named John Stremple III.

Authorities found Stremple’s apartment and made contact with him. Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire explained the suspect confessed to killing the victim.

“When our detectives knocked on the door, they were just following up on the leads that had been established. And when they opened that door, the suspect gave an immediate confession,” he said.

During their search of the suspect’s apartment, they found Cochran’s body inside a closet, noting he had suffered blunt force trauma to his head.

Police arrested the 63-year-old, charged him with second-degree murder, and booked him into the Alexandria Detention Center, law enforcement said in a press release Wednesday.

Per the NBC article, Stremple is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2014 of sodomy against a minor.

A female neighbor told WUSA 9, “It’s pretty scary. I wouldn’t expect something like that to happen in this neighborhood.”

Cochran’s family said he had a great sense of humor, was intelligent, creative, and loved his son and dog.

In a statement regarding the loss, a Fox News Media spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our colleague Joshua Cochran. He was a dedicated member of our FOX News Media team who will be dearly missed. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family.”

According to Cochran’s mother, he “had a soft soul about him. And he was smart, funny. Oh, he was so funny. He was the funniest one of the family.”