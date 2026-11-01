Federal authorities arrested a Michigan man Friday for allegedly threatening to kill Federal Bureau of Investigation Director (FBI) Kash Patel and one of his associates.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Anthony Daniel Palazzolo of Chesterfield Township, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced Friday:

The criminal complaint charges Palazzolo with sending V-1 a message via Facebook on October 8, 2026, in which Palazzolo wrote he had “put a hit out” on V-1, and that Patel was a “dead mf too.” Following the FBI’s interview of Palazzolo, Palazzolo continued to harass a Detroit FBI agent via phone, threatening to come up to the office and “use deadly force against every single one of you government officials—FBI Secret Service will all be f[——] killed.” Palazzolo appeared in federal court this afternoon and was temporarily detained. A detention hearing was set for November 2.

Palazzolo also allegedly messaged the U.S. Secret Service, the Supreme Court, and a court in Texas, the Daily Mail reported, citing court documents.

The outlet said he was accused of threatening to sodomize a government official in those messages, and has a lengthy criminal history spanning Michigan, Texas, and Florida.

“His prior rap sheet includes a 2018 charge for falsely reporting a terrorist threat, as well as a separate charge for making a fake bomb threat,” the Mail report stated, adding that he is facing a felony charge of transmitting threatening interstate communications.

Meanwhile, the FBI has been breaking up fraud schemes across the United States, capturing alleged members of terrorist organizations, and working to protect children from predators.

In a social media post Wednesday, Patel wrote “This FBI is crushing 764 – a violent network that targets children online, affiliated with Nihilistic Violent Extremism.”

“And across our broader fight to protect America’s children, 6,000+ child predators and human traffickers arrested — UP 13%. Our children deserve protection. Their victims deserve justice. This FBI is delivering BOTH,” he added.

He also announced Friday “The fraudsters thought they could steal from American taxpayers and get away with it. Not anymore. Yesterday, FBI Minneapolis conducted an operation and arrested 4 alleged Medicaid fraudsters tied to over $41 MILLION in intended fraud and $21.65 MILLION in actual losses.”

“And we’re just getting started,” Patel stated.