Details have surfaced of a Georgia teen who allegedly went berserk, strangling his own mother in a grocery store parking lot before stealing her SUV and leading police on a nearly 100 mph chase that ended in another county in a violent crash.

The ordeal unfolded on October 22 in Cartersville, which is 45 miles north of Atlanta, where 19-year-old Elijah Jase Parker allegedly snapped and turned on his mother, Laura Ann Moore, as the two sat in her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe in a Publix parking lot, according to news radio station WBHF.

“Out of the blue, he just started choking her,” Cartersville Police Captain Greg Sparacio told Fox 5 in Atlanta. “She felt she was going to lose consciousness.”

The mother fought back, escaped his grip and fled to safety in a nearby Five Guys restaurant, police said. She later told police she believed he would have killed her if he could.

Parker had no driver’s license, according to reports. But that did not stop him from getting behind the wheel and taking off.

“He was questioned as to why he ran, he did say that his intent was to kill his mother, and he failed because she had escaped the vehicle,” Sparacio said.

Parker told police “he had been trying to kill his mother, placed a plastic bag over her head, and stole the car after she escaped. He said he fled the traffic stop because he knew he did not have a license,” WBHF reported.

Called to the scene, police put out an alert for the vehicle. Two hours later, officers in nearby Adairsville spotted the SUV and tried to pull him over, which only initiated a high-speed pursuit.

The chase, which reached speeds of nearly 100 mph, crossed into neighboring Gordon County, where Parker made a high-speed turn, lost control, and struck a Kia Optima that was at a stop sign, according to authorities.

The driver of the Kia apparently was not seriously injured but needed medical attention while cops pulled Parker from the wreck and cuffed him.

The teen remains behind bars at the Bartow County jail, facing 12 charges that include aggravated assault by strangulation, felonious theft, driving while unlicensed, fleeing a police officer, and false imprisonment, presumably that of his mother.

Parker had been arrested weeks earlier in September on a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats but was released a few days later on his own recognizance, according to the New York Post.

Those charges might help explain why Parker snapped.

Prior to attacking her in the SUV, his mother “claimed Parker told her he wasn’t about to go to prison — and if cops tried to stop him, he’d shoot it out with them,” the Post reported.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.