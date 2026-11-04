Paul Pelosi won’t be legally behind the wheel of a vehicle anytime soon after a California Superior Court judge took away his driving privileges for six months and ordered him into a “work program” for crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene in California wine country.

The sentence stems from a hit-and-run on Independence Day eve by the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Four years earlier Pelosi was convicted of driving under the influence (DUI).

According to prosecutors, on July 3, 2026, the 86-year-old Pelosi struck an unoccupied vehicle parked on the curb in Yountville, a town of about 3,500 about 55 miles north of San Francisco, news outlets have reported.

On November 3, Pelosi pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor traffic infraction for fleeing the scene and making an unlawful turn.

Pelosi and his wife have a home and vineyard estate in nearby St. Helena.

According to Fox News:

Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott R.L. Young placed Pelosi on probation for one year and prohibited him from driving for six months, the maximum period allowed under the California Vehicle Code provisions cited by prosecutors. Young also ordered Pelosi to complete a 10-day work program and report to the Napa County Department of Corrections for booking only by Nov. 20. Pelosi paid $11,191.14 in restitution to the vehicle’s owner as part of the plea agreement, according to the district attorney’s office. He was also ordered to pay court fines and fees.

Work programs are often given in lieu of jail time and typically involve physical labor like picking up trash on the sides of highways but also can involve other forms of community service. The court apparently didn’t specify exactly what the octogenarian would be doing, nor did any news reports.

The car Pelosi struck was a Tesla, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox. The complaint stated Pelosi was driving a burgundy Maserati. He left the scene without attempting to identify the owner of the Tesla or leave a note, as required by California traffic statutes.

The former speaker’s husband didn’t get far. Deputies detained him about a half mile from the crash after a witness called 911, and he allegedly told them he intended to return to the struck vehicle.

The Maserati sustained major rear-end damage, and its front right tire struck a curb.

“During the investigation, Pelosi admitted to hitting something, but said he did not know what he had hit, so he kept driving,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement in July per the Sacramento Bee. “He drove until his car became disabled and was no longer able to continue driving.”

It was not Pelosi’s first run-in with the law behind the wheel of a car. He was charged criminally over another Napa County crash in 2022, and pleaded out to a misdemeanor DUI.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.