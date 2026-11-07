Three senior citizens were found dead in a bloody and macabre crime scene at a New Jersey home after a mail carrier discovered a disturbing note on the front door seemingly fashioned like something out of a slasher film, authorities say.

Police discovered the three bodies at a home in Mount Holly, about 25 miles east of Philadelphia across the Delaware River, on Friday, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement on social media.

The postal worker called police after finding a note on the front door, which itself had the kind of message one would expect to see in a Halloween horror movie.

Heavily taped to the door, it read “9-1-1 Inside,” with disturbing drawings of two unhappy faces with “X’s” for eyes, photos show.

A neighbor told a reporter for the New York Post that police said the bodies were found amid a significant amount of blood.

“I understand that an incident of this nature is deeply concerning to our community. As your Chief of Police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority,” Mount Holly Police Chief Clifford Spencer said in a statement posted to Facebook as reported by the Post.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” he stated.

However, the prosecutor’s statement said “there is no threat or danger to the public in connection with this incident,” which is often an indication authorities have a suspect known to the victims and potential motive.

Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members. Autopsies were reportedly scheduled for this weekend.

Neighbor David Babcock told an NBC affiliate that two brothers and their sister, all believed to be in their sixties, lived at the home, but it is unclear whether they are the actual victims.

“They were very nice,” Babcock said. “They didn’t bother anybody.”

However, another neighbor told the Post that she only saw one man entering or leaving the home.

“As far as I knew, I would’ve guessed that he was the only one living there,” the local told the Post anonymously.

The investigation by police and the prosecutor’s office is continuing.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more