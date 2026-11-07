A naked woman was found stabbed to death Friday in a Queens massage parlor — the kind of establishment that in many cities also involves prostitution — according to New York police.

The homicide scene was discovered at a parlor on 164th Street near Crocheron Avenue in Flushing’s Koreatown around 4:30 p.m., sources in the New York Police Department told the New York Post.

Videos of the police response are being posted on social media.

Locals told the Post that the business appears to be closed much of the time and has blacked-out windows, but people, mainly men, are still seen walking in and out.

“The place is always closed,” one young man who works on the block told the tabloid. “You can’t see through the glass.”

Police found the woman, who as of Saturday remains unidentified, with multiple stab wounds to her head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

New York police now are on the hunt for a person of interest, a heavyset man, approximately six foot-two, who “burst out of the establishment with a garbage bag,” sources told the Post.

“He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and yellow construction boots,” the Post reported.

The motive for the fatal attack is one of the questions police are trying to determine in their investigation.

Independent reporter and influencer Mario Nawfal reported on X that a complaint had been filed with the city’s Department of Buildings just one day before the killing alleging that the place was operating as an adult establishment in violation of zoning regulations.

While it has not been confirmed by police whether the victim worked at the parlor, nor if it was offering sex for money, sex workers historically have been the prey of many serial killers, ranging from Jack the Ripper in London to Gary Ridgway, known as the “Green River Killer.”

Police so far have not disclosed the ethnicity of the victim or whether they have linked the killing to any other similar homicides in New York.

Massage parlors in both large and small cities and along interstates are often staffed by Asian immigrants, mostly from China and South Korea, who have been sex-trafficked into the United States.

The Broadway LIRR [Long Island Rail Road] stop near the massage parlor is an area the Post described as “particularly calm” based on interviews with residents.

“It’s a calm area,” a 27-year-old resident named Sarah told the Post. “That’s why I get off here [at the LIRR Broadway station]. Especially being alone as a woman.”

She continued, “I have been here for years, and I have never heard of anything like this. It makes me feel cautious.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Masquerade: A True Story of Seduction, Compulsion and Murder, the story of the double life of an elite Detroit psychologist with a young street prostitute which was revealed only after his murder and dismemberment. See lowellcauffiel.com for more