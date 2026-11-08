Fraudulent Transfer of $26 Million Kept Secret in a New Jersey Township Until After the Election

Residents in a small New Jersey township are outraged after they were treated to a post-election surprise: Some $26 million was stolen in a fraudulent wire transfer and was kept secret for weeks until after they decided who would run the municipality at the polls.

No one has explained why the massive theft wasn’t disclosed before the election, Fox News Digital and other outlets reported, in a debacle that now is making national headlines because of its suspicious timing.

It was only on Friday that Cranbury Township Mayor Lisa Knierim announced that the municipality had been hit by a “sophisticated financial theft,” according to an official statement released by her office.

The New Jersey Democrat said the transfer took place on September 28, tapping funds originally meant for purchasing property to “meet the township’s affordable housing obligations,” according to Fox.

The township, with a population of only 4,000 residents, is located about 20 miles northeast of Trenton.

County, state and federal law enforcement agencies, spearheaded by the township’s police department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, have been organized into a task force to recover the funds, according to the mayor’s statement.

Investigators so far have frozen nearly $17.3 million in assets, leaving approximately $8.7 million outside the reported freeze, according to the statement, which doesn’t make clear whether that money has actually been recovered.

Knierim’s announcement came November 6, which was three days after the midterm elections and more than five weeks after the fraudulent transfer. It has not been reported by the mayor’s office or news outlets who fraudulently transferred the funds.

Several residents slammed the announcement on the township’s Facebook page, questioning why the crime was kept secret.

All five seats on the township board occupied by Democrats.

“Just another local example of one party rule and what it gets you,” wrote one critic “Will voters ever wake up and see that both parties are corrupt and must be governed by mutual distrust?”

“I’m interested in knowing why this information was kept under wraps until after Election Day,” another wrote.

Another asked, “If this occurred on September 28th why is it just now being shared?”

“What the absolute hell?” wrote another.

At stake in the midterm election was the total Democratic control the Cranbury Township Committee, its ruling body.

Democrat Thomas Szczur Jr. defeated Republican Carol Haring with 63.69% of the vote to Haring’s 36.32%, according to election results published by the New Jersey secretary of state’s office. The win preserved the Democrats occupation of all five seats on the committee.

According to the New Jersey Globe: “The victory preserved Democratic control in a township that has shifted from a swing community into a reliably Democratic municipality. the New Jersey Globe wrote. Kamala Harris carried Cranbury by 24 points in 2024, while Gov. Mikie Sherrill won it by 23 points in 2025.”

In her announcement, the Mayor Knierim said that the “immediate priorities” of officials was to pursue “every available avenue for financial recovery, and ensuring continuity of municipal operations.”

Ironically, she also promised transparency.

“We remain committed to providing accurate, timely information to the public while respecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Knierim said.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.