Four suspects are accused in the beating of a 19-year-old man with disabilities at a state park in Volusia County, Florida, on October 23.

The incident happened at Tiger Bay State Forest when a group of people were having a bonfire party, Click Orlando reported Thursday.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the incident, which was recorded on video, lasted for about 30 to 40 minutes and was later circulated online.

The suspects in the case were identified as 18-year-old Cody Stripling, 19-year-old Sebastian Bowers, 18-year-old Logan Levesque, and 19-year-old Casey Knight. They are facing enhanced felony charges and being held in jail without bond.

Photos show the four suspects’ mugshots:

According to Chitwood, the victim has physical disabilities and went to the party with a friend but did not know anyone there.

“He doesn’t want to participate. Eventually he does. And then you saw where these morons — actually, we’ve dubbed them scumbags of the week — they decide that is going to be a really good idea to beat somebody down who can’t defend themselves,” he stated.

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The video showed one young man allegedly punching the victim as he sat on the bed of a truck before pulling him onto the ground where others appeared to beat him.

At one point someone asked the victim, “What did you do?” and he replied, “I didn’t do shit.” Moments later, someone is heard telling the others to spit on him.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Authorities said the young man suffered a concussion and minor injuries as a result.

When speaking of the suspects, Chitwood said, “They’re all looking at felonies, and they’re looking at something that’s going to follow them for the rest of their lives,” according to WFLA.

The sheriff’s department shared video of the young men being taken into custody. At one point, one of them told others at the scene, “Hey, call my Mom!”

The suspects reportedly claimed the victim had made a comment about a woman among the group.

In his statements about the case, Chitwood said, “How did you raise your kid that this is a good thing and no one trying to stop it, right? Nobody intervenes. They beat him down, they film it and they’re laughing. And then eventually, his friend is able to get him out of there. And then they waited a day before mom calls us.”