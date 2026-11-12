A psychologist has been convicted after she was accused of luring a young girl to a hotel in August of 2024 and encouraging her to have sex with men in Miami, Florida.

Law enforcement said the psychologist, identified as Maria Duarte, befriended a 15-year-old girl as she was walking her dog, NBC Miami reported Tuesday, noting the victim was experiencing problems at home when she met the woman.

According to prosecutors, Duarte manipulated the teen and used her to lure men to a hotel where they had sex and did drugs.

Two men involved were identified as Jason Mojica, who was Duarte’s boyfriend, and Hermes Mejia. Both testified against Duarte in court.

The Miami Herald reported:

During closing arguments, prosecutor Justin Funck said Duarte groomed, manipulated and took advantage of the teen girl. Duarte, he said, used her role as a psychologist to gain the girl’s trust before her luring her to a “drug-fueled party” at Aloft Hotel, 7600 SW 88th St, on Aug. 13, 2024. … Mojica, 48, last week pleaded guilty to sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery charges. He testified against Duarte and was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. Mejia, 32, also struck a deal with prosecutors. In March 2025, he pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge and was sentenced to probation. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped lewd and lascivious battery and exhibition charges, court records indicate.

Duarte was found not guilty of human trafficking, per the NBC article.

But jurors did find her guilty of “other crimes, including having sex in front of the girl and encouraging her to have sex with other men,” the outlet said, noting she had been on house arrest before her trial, but Judge Ellen Sue Venzer ordered she be put back in jail.

Law & Crime reported in 2024 that Duarte’s psychology license was suspended. The outlet’s video showed Duarte telling a judge “I’m a psychologist, I’m a Ph.d. I will lose my license and my life. I need help. I’ve never even touched that girl.”

Duarte is now facing up to 15 years in prison. She has denied doing anything wrong and claimed the victim lied about what happened, per NBC 6.