Police in Southern California are warning young people not to take part in a viral social media prank that involves kicking in residential doors and then fleeing on foot.

A more dangerous version of what police called the “ding-dong ditch” antic is currently proliferating in the residential areas of the Orange County suburb of Irvine, and is also taking place in communities across the United States, police told news outlets.

The pranks are filmed and then posted on social media.

In the “ding dong” prank the perpetrator only rings a doorbell, whereas the upgraded version called the “door kick challenge” involves causing property damage by trying to kick in the door.

“Irvine police warned parents about the increasing activity, alerting them that participation in such seemingly harmless pranks may result in criminal charges for their children,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The last month alone we’ve had over 20 calls of people reporting seeing either kids kicking the doors or neighbors who have actually had their door kicked calling in to us,” Officer Ziggy Azarcon, a public information officer for the Irvine Police Department, told the Los Angeles ABC affiliate Channel 7.

He continued, “If there’s damage to the door, this can rise to the level of crime. We’re seeing some of the damages here and we are taking crime reports for vandalism.”

The Youth Services Unit at the Irvine Police Department is investigating reported cases and is seeking to identify perpetrators, police said.

Police also expressed serious concern about the kids who get involved in such pranks from homeowners who may think they’re being robbed and might arm themselves with fatal force.

“What might get a few laughs or likes online can have very real consequences offline,” as one police statement put it.

That happened in Wilmette, lllinois, in late October when a man got in his car with a firearm and chased three teens after they pounded on his front door late one evening, according to a report in the Record. Luckily no one was shot.

Unfortunately for the homeowner, he was arrested and charged “with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon,” which he legally possessed but could not carry.

“There are kids kicking on doors and scaring these residents who might take matters into their own hands, so we’re really trying to talk to parents and get the word out to talk to their children and explain to them the dangers of doing this ‘door kick challenge.’”Azarcon said.

A parent who allows a minor to take part, if a crime is committed, can also be held accountable under the law, police said.

“A damaged door, a scared homeowner, a dangerous confrontation, criminal charges, or someone getting seriously hurt can all be part of the outcome,” police warned.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.