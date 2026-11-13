WATCH — Texas: Adult Accused of Body-Slamming Teen During Basketball Game Brawl

An adult is accused of body-slamming a teenager Tuesday during a girls’ high school basketball game in Bryan, Texas.

The incident happened during the game between Bryan High School and Brenham High School when a fight broke out on the court between the players, KBTX reported Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident showed several of the players hitting each other on the court as adults intervened to separate them. However, one adult who appeared to be a woman wearing black pants and a hot pink t-shirt ran across the court, grabbed one of the players, and tossed her to the floor.

Cameshia Mathis’ daughter is a Brenham senior, and she said her daughter was able to swat the ball away during the game before a Bryan player kicked at her. However, her daughter fought back, then four other girls went after her.

Mathis said it upset her to see an adult body-slam a teenager in the moments after the initial fight began.

“And it’s heartbreaking, you know, that you have to worry about adults in this situation. Instead of de-escalating it, y’all are adding fuel to the fire,” she commented.

Both students were taken to the hospital after the game for evaluation, and Mathis said her child suffered bruises and other minor injuries.

The families later filed a police report, and Bryan law enforcement said they are pursuing an arrest warrant on an assault charge for the adult accused of targeting the teenage player.

Mathis added that “I just want to do what’s right. And I want them held accountable for what they did.”

In a statement to KWHI, Bryan Independent School District (ISD) said it is “aware of the incident that occurred last (Tuesday) night at the Bryan High School girls’ basketball game. Campus administration, the Bryan ISD Athletic Department, and the Bryan Police Department’s School Resource Unit are currently investigating the matter.”

Brenham ISD also released a statement, noting in part, “Our athletic department has been gathering information and coordinating with the appropriate parties to address the incident in accordance with applicable University Interscholastic League (UIL) rules and regulations, as well as district policies and procedures.”

The news came after parents were arrested after a brawl at a youth softball game in Sugar Land, Texas, in October, Breitbart News reported.