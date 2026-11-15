Previously unreleased video shows the man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Natalee Holloway extorting her mother.

The video featured in the Netflix documentary Taken: Natalee Holloway, shows Joran van der Sloot targeting her grieving mother, Beth Holloway, by extorting her for $250,000, Fox News reported Saturday.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005 and was last seen by friends when she left a bar with van der Sloot, per Breitbart News.

Several years after the teenager disappeared, van der Sloot emailed John Q. Kelly, an attorney for Beth, offering to share information about how Holloway died and where her remains were located in exchange for $250,000, the outlet continued:

Kelly and van der Sloot agreed to meet at a hotel in Aruba in May 2010, where Kelly would hand over a $25,000 deposit in exchange for the information, starting with $10,000 in cash. By then, according to the documentary, van der Sloot had changed his story about what happened to the Alabama teen roughly 40 times. … According to the film, Beth agreed to give van der Sloot $25,000 because she believed it was her chance to finally learn what happened to her daughter from the man she had long suspected of killing her. She was on standby at an Alabama bank, ready to wire the remaining $15,000 as soon as van der Sloot signed their agreement.

The trailer for the documentary appeared to show a clip of the newly released video:

Holloway’s mother wired $15,000 to van der Sloot while her attorney contacted the FBI. Those agents worked with local law enforcement in Aruba to secretly record the conversation.

However, Kelly said the killer was never going to get his hands on the full amount of money because if he divulged Holloway’s whereabouts he would be arrested, or he would have been arrested for extortion or fraud. The Fox article said van der Sloot took Kelly to a home where he claimed the teen’s body had been buried under the foundation during a construction job.

That information was later deemed a lie but van der Sloot escaped to Peru before charges could be filed against him. He later murdered another young woman, Stephany Flores Ramírez, in a hotel room in Lima.

Per the Breitbart News article, van der Sloot was extradited to the United States from a Peruvian prison in 2023.

“He will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges due to an accusation that van der Sloot solicited Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, for $250,000 to uncover Natalee’s remains. He was indicted in 2010, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office,” the outlet said.

Months later, van der Sloot confessed to murdering Holloway.

While giving her victim statement in court, Beth told the man, “You look like hell,” adding, “You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail door slams.”

Holloway’s remains have never been found.

Van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud and extortion, and nearly 30 years behind bars in a Peruvian prison for the murder of Flores Ramírez, according to People.