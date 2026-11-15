Police have charged a Virginia couple for hosting an underage bash for hundreds of teenagers who packed their $3 million home and released the video of officers confronting the parents outside the out-of-control party.

“When the house party gets so out of hand we get an invite,” the Fairfax County Police Department quipped when it posted body cam video on social media of parents trying to claim the party is alcohol-free.

Authorities have charged Aubrey and Lisa Vaughan with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Maintaining a Common Nuisance for the chaotic gathering they had for their teenage son on November 6, police said.

Officers responded to Vaughan’s home in the exclusive neighborhood after neighbors complained about the gathering that “drew the mass crowd of ‘100 to 300’ young revelers just after 9 p.m.,” the New York Post reported.

Police found dozens of allegedly inebriated teens wandering around the street, the smell of alcohol in the air, incidences of disorderly conduct and fireworks being fired off outside the home.

Police approached the Vaughans outside their house and questioned the couple, who claimed they were supervising the bash.

“No, we haven’t had any alcohol,” Lisa Vaughan says in the bodycam footage.

One officer laughs at her answer and asks if she is joking.

“I’m not joking. We’ve been making sure there’s no backpacks, no alcohol,” Vaughan says.

“You don’t smell it in the air right now?” the officer asks.

“It reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere,” a second officer says.

“So let’s start working on getting everyone out,” one of the cops says.

At that moment, a powerful fireworks explosion goes off, the cop with the body cam turning to see kids scattering in chaos everywhere.

“Make sure there’s no fire,” one officer says as the video begins to look like a full-blown emergency.

“Medics just in case,” says another.

As police move into the crowd, explosions continue, with young people running everywhere in a scene that makes the fraternity party in the iconic frat film Animal House look tame.

As cops try to clear the scene, some teens have to climb down from scaffolding on the porch. Dozens of others are crammed onto a set of stairs.

Others fled on foot, sprinting down the street as more officers arrive, the video shows.

About a hundred other teens were found packed in the backyard, according to a later report.

The estimated $3.2 million home is co-owned by 55-year-old Aubrey Vaughan and his 45-year-old wife, according to property records viewed by the Post.

“The sprawling 11,000-square-foot estate features 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and sits in the ninth wealthiest neighborhood in the country, where the average home value was $1,795,314 in April 2026,” the outlet reported.

After his arrest, father Aubrey Vaughan blamed the uninvited teens for ruining the celebration.

“When people see this, put themselves in the shoes as a parent,” Vaughan told Fox 5 DC. “We want our kids at our house so we can watch them and the reality is this could happen to anybody.

“We had zero idea that ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders would come to an eighth grader’s party,” he said. “But they did.”

The couple eventually turned themselves over to the police at a county facility where they were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds.

“We definitely didn’t ask for this and these kids that behaved this way I apologize to everyone,” Aubrey Vaughan said.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors,” the Fairfax County Police said in a statement.

The department also suggested that the minute a party starts to get out of control parents should call authorities for assistance.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.