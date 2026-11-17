Two men were found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old refugee at a popular Utah hiking trailhead.

A Third District Court jury on Friday convicted Mateo Heriberto Martinez, 23, and Alex Ruiz-Martinez, 21, of first-degree felony murder in the 2024 death of Naod Welday at the Mount Olympus trailhead in Holladay. Jurors also found the two were furthering a gang, which added a gang enhancement to every count.

Both men were convicted as parties to the offense, a Utah standard that allows a conviction for encouraging or aiding a crime rather than personally committing it.

Welday and two friends were standing outside his car at the trailhead early on Aug. 3, 2024, when two men walked up and asked whether the group was gang-affiliated. One of them hit a friend identified only as A.A., who ran off and hid in a neighborhood. He told deputies he watched two cars roll slowly through the streets, as though someone was looking for him.

A.A. still had the car keys, so he called another friend and told him to lock himself inside the Hyundai with Welday. At 4:20 a.m., Ruiz-Martinez sent a message that read, “yo hurry up, come to the view.” Three minutes later, Welday dialed 911.

Six to eight men smashed the windows and climbed in. The recording picks up the pounding, the glass shattering, and the victims screaming, then the gunshots. Welday was shot and killed in the driver’s seat. The second friend was struck in the head with a hard object and escaped.

A palm print lifted from one of the shattered windows came back to a juvenile documented as a Florencia 13 member, a street gang that federal prosecutors in Utah describe as affiliated with the Surenos. Gang investigators turned up social media images of him at the trailhead repeatedly that summer. Phone records placed Martinez and Ruiz-Martinez there too.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the three who were attacked “came to America as refugees in search of a better life.” Welday, Gill said, had been “simply trying to enjoy the view of the Salt Lake Valley.”

Five men were charged in the killing. The juvenile was convicted of murder at a bench trial this year, after a judge refused to move his case to adult court. Christian de la Rosa, 19, and Joshua Arthur Mielke, 18, are awaiting trial, with hearings set for December. Three other people face obstruction charges for allegedly helping hide a vehicle.

Martinez and Ruiz-Martinez are set to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2027. As arrests were being made in 2024, police said the victims had no gang ties.