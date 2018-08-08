China Strikes Back! Promises to Retaliate with $16 Billion in New Tariffs on U.S.

China’s commerce ministry said Wednesday that it would slap retaliatory tariffs on $16 billion of American made good.

The Trump administration announced an expected second, $16 billion tranche of tariffs on Chinese goods Tuesday, bringing the total amount of Chinese exports subject to new U.S. tariffs to $50 billion. The administration has said that it will pursue tariffs on an additional $200 billion if China continues to respond with retaliatory tariffs rather than reform of its own trade practice.

A spokesman for the commerce ministry described the latest round of U.S. tariffs as “very unreasonable.”

The new tariffs on U.S. goods will be 25 percent.