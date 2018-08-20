Report: Trump ‘Not Thrilled’ with Fed Chairman Powell Over Rate Hikes

President Donald Trump on Monday once again criticized the Federal Reserve for raising rates, according to Reuters.

The president spoke to Reuters in an exclusive interview, the newswire said.

Here’s Reuters’ tweet about President Trump’s remarks:

EXCLUSIVE: Trump says he disagrees with Fed decision to raise interest rates, 'not thrilled' with Powell for doing so. Trump says Fed should be more accommodating, says 'I should be given some help by the Fed.' pic.twitter.com/931Z98JyjM — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 20, 2018

“Am I happy with my choice?” Trump said to Reuters. “I’ll let you know in seven years.”

That appears to be a reference to when Donald Trump’s second term as president would end.

Trump’s remarks to Reuters follow reports that the president criticized the Fed’s interest rate hikes at fundraiser in Long Island over the weekend.

The president said that he was told by advisers that Powell liked “cheap money” before he chose him to run the Fed, according to the Wall Street Journal. He was surprised that Powell has continued his predecessor’s policy of gradually raising interest rates, according to reports.