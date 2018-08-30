Trump Says ‘More Good News’ is Coming for Financial Markets

President Donald Trump has watched the stock market break new highs and tweeted about it Thursday morning.

Stocks have soared in recent weeks, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to record highs. The summer of our content rally has the Dow up to a 5.7 percent rise year to date, a stunning rise considering it follows a year in which stocks rose by more than 25 percent.

“For all of you that have made a fortune in the markets, or seen your 401k’s rise beyond your wildest expectations, more good news is coming” he said.

The news from the Financial Markets is even better than anticipated. For all of you that have made a fortune in the markets, or seen your 401k’s rise beyond your wildest expectations, more good news is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Stocks have been boosted by strong economic numbers. Corporate earnings have risen 25 percent, consumer confidence is at the highest level in 18 years, the four-week moving average of jobless claims is at the lowest level since 1969, and the economy grew at a 4.2 percent rate in the second quarter.