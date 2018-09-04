Amazon Hits $1 Trillion

Amazon became the second U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market valuation, one month after Apple became the first.

The company’s stock gained 2 percent on Tuesday, hitting $2,050.27 per share. That puts the company’s market capitalization–the number of its outstanding shares multiplied by share price–at $1 trillion.

Amazon’s shares debuted at $18 on May 15, 1997. At $2,050.27 its shares are up around 136,584% since its IPO.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man, worth over $150 billion. Bezos, Amazon, and the Bezos owned Washington Post have become frequent targets of criticism from President Donald Trump.