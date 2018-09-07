Trump Says U.S. is Prepared to Raise China Tariffs to Cover $500 Billion of Goods

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. has readied another round of tariffs on $267 billion of Chinese imports that could be rolled out on short notice.

The new round of tariffs would come on top of the $200 billion in tariffs the administration has said will be imposed as a result of China’s retaliation to the first $50 billion of tariffs. He added that the $200 billion will “take place very soon, depending on what happens.”

The public comment period on $200 billion of tariffs ended Thursday. An announcement on the tariffs is expected as early as Friday. The U.S. already imposes a 25 percent tariff on around $50 billion of Chinese goods, principally technology imports.

“I hate to say this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One.

This new round of tariffs would bring the total imports from China subject to tariffs to more than $500 billion, or close to the total amount of goods that China exports to the U.S.