Manufacturing Jobs Growth is Best Since 1995

Manufacturing jobs are experiencing the best year on year growth since 1995.

The U.S. economy added 18,000 manufacturing jobs in September, according to Labor Department data released Friday. Job growth was particularly good in durables manufacturing, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Compared with a year ago, there were 278,000 more manufacturing jobs in the U.S. in September.

That marks the fifth month in a row in which manufacturing employment was more than 2 percent higher than the year-earlier period. The last time the U.S. saw 2 percent year-over-year growth in manufacturing jobs was April of 1995, according to Labor Department data.