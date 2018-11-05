Mike Bloomberg Spends $110 Million to Aid Democrats, Push ‘Nation of Immigrants’ Claim

Billionaire CEO Mike Bloomberg is road-testing his expected 2020 presidential campaign with a soft-focus slam of President Donald Trump for not submitting to the establishment’s priorities.

Bloomberg has already spent roughly $110 million to aid Democrats during the 2018 campaign, according to the Washington Post. Now he is spending more funds on a TV advertisement which portrays him as a peace-maker and would-be president.

The message is being broadcast November 4 and November 5, and it underscores the establishment’s desire for more imported workers and consumers, for more government support of major investors — and for much less public opposition to their self-serving corporatist agenda.

With a populist president in the White House, Bloomberg complains, there is too much “shouting and hysterics instead of calm reasoning, pointed fingers instead of open hands, division instead of unity.”

He claims the United States is and should be a “nation of immigrants” rather than a nation of Americans:

We see this [disagreement] most dramatically with the fearmongering over immigration. Americans are neither naive nor heartless. We know we can be a nation of immigrants while also securing our borders.

The claim that America is a “nation of immigrants” — but not a nation of and for Americans and their children — came from President John Kennedy’s 1964 book, according to Rep. Joe Kennedy. The representative wrote in an October article for Time magazine that President Kennedy wanted to import “human resources” to boost the government’s economic power:

Few felt it as deeply as President John F. Kennedy. In his 1964 book A Nation of Immigrants, recently re-released, my great-uncle outlines the compelling case for immigration, in economic, moral, and global terms. “The abundant resources of this land provided the foundation for a great nation,” he writes. “But only people could make the opportunity a reality. Immigration provided the human resources.”

For Bloomberg, the public’s demands for lower immigration and higher wages is a threat to major investors’ alliance with government:

Sadly, our greatest threats today can be found within our borders from a government that is constantly on the verge of shutting down over partisan bickering, that is accumulating record debt and failing to address our most urgent problems … we must send a signal to Republicans in Washington that they have failed to lead, failed to find solutions, and failed to bring us together. That is why I am voting Democratic.

Bloomberg ends his video by pleading for public acceptance of establishment rule, saying “we must start becoming the United States of American once again.”

Overall, Washington’s economic policy of using migration to boost economic growth shifts wealth from young people towards older people by flooding the market with cheap white-collar and blue-collar foreign labor. That flood of outside labor spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees.