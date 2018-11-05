Poll: 79% of Farmers Sticking with Trump

While Democrat hopes for a ‘blue wave’ in the midterm election may still come true, they will not be getting much of a boost from American farmers

Seventy-nine percent of farmers support or strongly support President Donald Trump, according to a survey of 600 commercial farmers and ranchers commissioned by Agri-Pulse, an industry publication. The poll was conducted in the second half of October.

Not surprisingly, Republican farmers are far more supportive than Democrat farmers. Ninety-two percent of the GOP farmers approved of the way Trump is handling the presidency, compared to 33 percent of the Democrats and 65 percent of the independents, according to Argri-Pulse.

Those numbers are a deep disappointment for Democrats who had hoped that the pushback from China on Trump’s trade policies, including China’s steep tariff on U.S. grown soybeans, would convince farmers to turn blue in the midterm elections. Soybean prices have fallen to their lowest levels in a decade, largely due to China’s retaliatory tariffs.

“When asked which political party relates to you and your farming interests, 65 percent said it was the GOP compared to only 9 percent who selected Democrats,” Agri-Pulse said.