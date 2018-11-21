Lighthizer Blasts China Trade Practices in Withering 50 Page Report

China is still engaging in the unfair and unreasonable trade practices that set off the recent trade fight with the United States, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday.

The trade representative’s office published a 50-page update on its March study that accused Beijing of using a variety of tactics to force U.S. companies to hand-over technology to Chinese rivals. The report describes how China has clung to these practices despite rising U.S. tariffs and its self-professed desire to avoid a trade war.

“China has not fundamentally altered its unfair, unreasonable and market-distorting practices,” Lighthizer said in a news release.

The report describes China’s intransigence:

China shows no sign of ceasing its policy and practice of conducting and supporting cyberenabled theft and intrusions into the commercial networks of U.S. companies. This illicit conduct provides the Chinese government with unauthorized access to intellectual property, trade secrets, confidential business information, technical data, negotiating positions, and sensitive and proprietary internal business communications.