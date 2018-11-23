Watch: Black Friday Chaos Goes Global as Frenzied Shoppers Storm Shops Worldwide

Black Friday, routinely one of retail’s busiest shopping days of the year in the United States, has spread to countries around the world. Chaotic scenes of aggressive shoppers battling one another for deeply discounted goods are making the rounds on social media Friday.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, scuffles broke out as dozens of shoppers raced into a department store to grab marked down televisions.

Scenes purportedly filmed at Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, show frenzied shoppers rushing into Game, a popular chain department store to score the elections and clothing.

Huge crowds of bargain hunters have wrestled for Black Friday deals in South Africa https://t.co/0KNJiFApIk pic.twitter.com/BCJIglXP7W — ITV News (@itvnews) November 23, 2018

Bargain buyers in Cape Town formed long lines as they waited for Game in Canal Walk shopping center to open at midnight.

. @Game_Stores you should give an award to your store manager Nizaam Dramat and his team at @canal_walk, Cape Town Somehow they pulled off a dignified #BlackFriday Especially considering the ridiculous scenes at other branches. Via @BISouthAfrica :https://t.co/eP6mFeDU6F pic.twitter.com/Z4gPv16Otn — Sameer Parker (@Parker_Sameer) November 23, 2018

Jovial employees broke into a dance before the Black Friday madness took over the store.

Team Game getting ready for the madness. 15 minutes till the doors open. in Canal Walk, Century City, Cape Town. #blackfriday2018 @BISouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/e68tScdUZE — Jay Caboz (@JayCaboz) November 22, 2018

Game store employees get pumped up before the Black Friday rush in Cape Town #BlackFriday2018 🎥 @ezaap pic.twitter.com/BZ7pZRbiC5 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 23, 2018

[WATCH] This is probably the happiest #BlackFriday2018 video you'll see today. @Game_Stores Canal Walk staff in Cape Town were a such a vibe just before doors opened at midnight. #blackfriday pic.twitter.com/x3QSqaLupG — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 23, 2018

In Sydney, Australia, fashion-forward shoppers braved the heat while waiting in line get there hands on luxury items from Gucci and Burberry. A Nike store in Thessaloniki, Greece was mobbed by a swarm of customers before opening its doors. Ahead of the annual shopping bonanza, British shoppers in Newcastle and Birmingham formed long lines outside Tesco, later storming the electronics section for video game consoles.

Back in the U.S., police on Friday responded to a fight inside an Alabama shopping mall shot and killed a man who had brandished a weapon. Two other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

The Hoover Police Department said in a statement that two men were engaged in a “physical altercation” at the glitzy Riverchase Galleria in Hoover late Thursday, when one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other man twice.

Two officers who were providing security at the mall heard the gunfire and approached the area. They spotted a suspect waving a pistol and shot him. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released, but police said he was 21 years old and from Hueytown.

The other shooting victim was an 18-year-old male from Birmingham. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. A 12-year-old bystander was also shot and taken to Children’s Hospital by a Hoover Fire Department rescue squad. She was reportedly in stable condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.