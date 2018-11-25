Marijuana Stocks Rise After Jeff Sessions Exit: Report

While it’s hard to know exactly what, if anything, acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker will do on the issue, activists are hopeful they’ve escaped the toughest scrutiny. Although he hasn’t spoken at length about his views on marijuana, Whitaker, during his 2014 candidacy for an Iowa Senate seat, sympathized with users of medical cannabis.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, the Trump administration was said to have been planning reforms to federal marijuana policy after the midterm elections. Sessions had changed an Obama administration policy that restrained federal law enforcement from pursuing marijuana charges in states that had legalized the drug, but Sessions allowed federal prosecutors to use their own discretion in each state.

The new Trump policy is expected to allow medical marijuana while leaving recreational marijuana up to the states.