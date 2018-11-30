Lighthizer Says He Would Be Surprised if China Dinner Is Not a Success

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer said on Friday that he would be surprised if the meeting between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping were not a success.

Speaking to reporters after the signing of the trade pact between the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Lighthizer also predicted there would be a “positive feel” on both sides after the dinner between the leaders, which is scheduled for Saturday night, according to several reports from reporters at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lighthizer added that any agreement would be “entirely up to” Trump and Xi and that there would be discussion of “very serious issues,” according to reports.