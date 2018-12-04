Donald Trump Warns China: ‘I Am a Tariff Man’

President Donald Trump warned China on Tuesday that he would not hesitate to level more tariffs if China failed to deliver results in response to a temporary truce in the trade battle.

“President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember… I am a Tariff Man,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president also explained his philosophy of why he supported tariffs with foreign countries.

“When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so,” he said. “It will always be the best way to max out our economic power.”

The president confirmed that Bob Lighthizer would lead the negotiations with China with assistance from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross, and Peter Navarro.

“China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately,” Trump wrote.

Trump and Xi met in Argentina, agreeing to a 90-day truce if Trump would back down on his proposed increase in tariffs on Chinese goods entering the United States.

Trump reminded his team that the 90-day deadline began on the day of his meeting with Xi and that the clock was ticking.

“[I]f a fair deal is able to be made with China, one that does all of the many things we know must be finally done, I will happily sign,” he explained. “Let the negotiations begin. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

……on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018