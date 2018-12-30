Durex Recalls ‘Real Feel’ Condoms in Canada over ‘Burst Pressure’ Issues

Durex issued a recall for a few batches of its “real feel” condoms off store shelves in Canada after the condoms failed several tests on durability.

The company announced it would be pulling the affected condoms off store shelves, but stressed consumers did not have to worry about “safety concerns.”

“There is no safety concern for consumers and only specific batches are affected,” RB Health (Canada) Inc. said in a statement posted on its website. “We are working closely with the Health Canada and have decided to recall affected batches.”

Health Canada, Canada’s department of public health, said the company recalled the condoms because they are “not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life.”

Durex said that all customers who bought the recalled products should be able to return them to where they were purchased to receive a refund.

The company issued a similar recall on July 30, when it recalled ten batches of its condoms in the United Kingdom for failing to pass “burst pressure” tests.