Donald Trump Says He Will Cancel Trip to Davos if Shutdown Continues

US President Donald Trump looks on during a discussion after delivering his speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 26, 2018 in Davos, eastern Switzerland. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said he would cancel his trip to Davos, Switzerland later this month if the government shutdown continued.

“I intended to go and speak in front of the world financial community in Davos, that’s still on but if the government shutdown continues, I won’t go,” Trump said.

The World Economic Forum featuring global leaders begins on January 22 in Davos.

The president said Americans had a great story to tell on the economy, but conceded that the shutdown fight was more important.

Trump traveled to Davos in 2018, delivering a speech on the restored American economy.

