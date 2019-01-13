Police: Walmart Bans Woman for Drinking While Riding Cart in Parking Lot

Employees at a Texas Walmart store have banned a woman from the premises after authorities witnessed her taking a joyride on an electric cart in the store parking lot while drinking wine out of a can of Pringles potato chips, police said.

The bizarre scene took place in the parking lot outside Walmart’s Wichita Falls location just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Wichita Falls Times Record News reported.

Store employees called the police, asking them to check on a suspicious person riding around in an electric cart, meant for shoppers with disabilities, for several hours.

Witnesses say she had been riding around in the parking lot since 6:30 a.m.

The woman had also allegedly been drinking wine out of the Pringles can to enhance her electric cart joyride experience.

Police eventually discovered her at a nearby restaurant, where they broke the news to her that she was banned from going back to the local Walmart.