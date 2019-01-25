SweetHearts Conversation Hearts Off the Shelves for Valentines 2019

SweetHearts — tiny heart-shaped candies normally sold around Valentine’s Day — will be unavailable in 2019 after their producer, Necco, went out of business in 2018. It will be the first absence of the love-themed sweets from the market in 153 years.

Introduced in 1866 by the New England Confectionery Company (Necco), the candies featured messages such as “Love You,” “Be Mine,” “Call Me,” and “Miss You.”

Necco was founded in Revere, MA, and was America’s oldest continually operating candy company.

CNBC reported that SweetHearts, also known as Conversation Hearts, were last year’s most popular candy for Valentine’s Day according to Candystore.com:

Even though consumers might think chocolate when it comes to buying a Valentine’s gift for a loved one, Candystore.com reported that conversation hearts were the most popular candy for the holiday in 2018. The popularity of the candy didn’t keep its original producer, New England Confectionary Company, also known as Necco, from going out of business in July.

Necco was purchased by Round Hill Investments in an auction. The SweetHearts brand, however, was later sold to Spangler Candy Company last September. Spangler was unable to produce the candies ahead of this year’s holiday celebration of romance.

Better Homes & Gardens (BHG) explained:

Spangler Candy Company didn’t have enough time to make the hearts for 2019. It took Necco 11 months to produce 8 billion conversation hearts—all of which would be sold in the 6 weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day.

As SweetHearts were not produced this year, leftover stock selling on online retailers such as Amazon are at least a year old.

BHG also warned its readers: “You’ll need to find another way to send sweet messages to your loved ones this year.”

Heart-shaped candy lovers wishing to honor Saint Valentine can rejoice in the availability of Breithearts, Breitbart News’s own variation of the classic candy.

Described as “Little Acts of Love” (a play on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s description of the motivation of illegal immigrants), Breithearts are the same tiny candy hearts, but include phrases to amuse the Deplorables, such as:

M’FER 2020

SNOWFLAKE MELTING

FREE SPEECH

DEPLORABLE

AMERICA FIRST

FAKE NEWS

<3 FLOTUS

HAPPY WARRIOR

LOVE & #WAR

BASTA!

Breithearts, which are made in the U.S.A. like all of the products in Breitbart’s store, are available for sale now while supplies last.