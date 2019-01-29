Trump Is ‘Moderately Optimistic’ About China Trade Talks, Kudlow Says

President Donald Trump is “moderately optimistic” about the U.S. reaching a trade deal with China before the tariffs cease-fire expires in a little more than one month from now, Larry Kudlow said Tuesday on Fox Business.

Kudlow, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council, stressed the importance of making progress with China in talks this week. A delegation from China will be in Washington, D.C. for two days of talks with U.S. officials led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Kudlow and trade advisor Peter Navarro will also participate in the talks, as will Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“I think everybody, including the president, is basically moderately optimistic,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow added that the final deal may be negotiated between President Trump and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

“The president believes that he and President Xi will probably be the ultimate negotiators. And the work being done tomorrow and Thursday is vitally important to lay out options,” Kudlow said.