Fact Check: African-American Unemployment Reached Lowest Level Ever During Trump Presidency

The strong labor market that has prevailed during the Trump presidency has sent African-American unemployment plummeting to record lows.

Claim: “Unemployment has reached the lowest rate in over half a century. African-American, Hispanic American, and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded.”

Verdict: True.

Prior to Trump’s presidency, African-American unemployment had never sunk below 7 percent. In fact, it has rarely been below 8 percent since the government began keeping records in 1972. When Trump was sworn into office in January of 2016, it stood at 8.8 percent.

While Trump has been president, unemployment among African-Americans has steadily fallen. It has now been below 7 percent since February 2018.