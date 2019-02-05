Fact Check: Hispanic Unemployment Rate Hit Lowest Level Ever

The strong labor market that has prevailed during the Trump presidency has sent Hispanic unemployment plummeting low enough to break all historical records.

Claim: “Unemployment has reached the lowest rate in over half a century. African-American, Hispanic American, and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded.”

Verdict: True.

Prior to the Trump presidency, the unemployment rate of Hispanic Americans only once dipped below 5.o percent. That was at the height of the housing bubble, when the rate fell to 4.9 percent in October, 2006. But this did not last. Two months later, it climbed back up to 5.5 percent.

The Hispanic unemployment rate has been below 5.0 percent for 15 of the 24 months of Trump’s presidency. In October of last year, it fell all the way to 4.4 percent, ticked up to 4.5 percent in November, and then fell again to 4.4 percent in December.

When Trump took office in 2016, the Hispanic unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.