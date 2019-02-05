Ortiz: State of the Union Time to Shine Spotlight on Economic Growth

The State of the Union tomorrow is a chance to reflect on the historic economic opportunity available to Americans while giving some much deserved airtime to the policies responsible and calling for more of the same. You may not hear it on CNN, but the economy is at its strongest position in a generation under President Trump. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that more than 300,000 new jobs were created last month. Annual economic growth is set to exceed three percent for the first time since 2005. Unemployment is hovering near its lowest point since the Vietnam War. Wages are growing at their fastest point in a decade.

According to the latest data, small business owners are more optimistic about conditions now than at any point in recorded history. New business formation is booming, with millions of Americans planning on starting their own businesses, according to a recent poll. Labor force participation is roughly back to its levels before the Great Recession. The labor market is so strong that even disabled workers are being pulled back into jobs.

These positive economic indicators are not merely the continuation of a trend that began under President Obama, as numerous commentators contend. As White House chief economic advisor Kevin Hassett has clearly illustrated, the election of President Trump was an economic inflection point from the slow growth under President Obama. To extend this economic boom, President Trump should call for the doubling down on policies such as small business tax cuts that helped created it.