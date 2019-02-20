Home Depot Hiring 1,350 Employees in Cleveland

Home Depot is planning to hire a high number of employees in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

According to the home repair supply company, Cleveland Home Depot outlets are looking for 1,350 hires for positions that include sales, cashiers, and operatives who will help staff the company’s online sales operations. The jobs to be filled are full and part time, as well as seasonal positions for spring, Fox 8 reported.

Home Depot is directing possible hires to go to the company’s Internet site and fill out an application. Officials of the company say it takes about 15 minutes to apply online at homedepotretailjobs.com.

The company said applicants can also text HOMEDEPOT at 52270 and receive a link to apply for positions in their area.

The company is also hiring in many other areas, including Tucson, Arizona; Buffalo, New York; El Paso, Texas; Tampa Bay, Florida; throughout Canada, and various other locations.

