Man Bought $540 in Girl Scout Cookies so Girls Could Escape Cold

A man bought out a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies outside a South Carolina grocery store on Friday, spending $540 on Girl Scout cookies to get the girls out of the cold on a chilly night.

The Good Samaritan, who remains anonymous, approached Girl Scouts Emerson and Maya at their cookie sale outside the Bilo grocery store in Mauldin, South Carolina, and initially bought seven boxes of Girl Scout cookies, giving the girls $40— and urged them to keep the change.

“This man purchased 7 packs of cookies. Gave the girls $40, told them to keep the change. Then he came back to the table and said “pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold” $540 he spent on cookies. What an amazing soul!!!! #troop1574 #kindheart #thatgreenville #greenvillesc,”The Girl Scout cookie sale manager, Kayla Dillard, wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

The man proceeded to purchase a kitchen sink’s worth of Girl Scout cookie boxes— including S’Mores, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Thanks-A-Lots, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Lemonades, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

Dillard’s post has since gone viral, amassing 25,000 Facebook reactions and more than 9,100 shares as of Tuesday afternoon, and many social media users have tried to identify the Good Samaritan behind the selfless act.

“What an amazing soul. It was about 34 degrees outside that night and we were there for about two hours already before he came,” Dillard told CNN. “We all were shocked. The girls were very excited and thankful.”