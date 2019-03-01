Canada Will Proceed with Meng Wanzhou Extradition

Canada said Friday that it will allow the U.S. extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to proceed.

“The British Columbia Supreme Court has scheduled an appearance date for March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (PST) to confirm that an Authority to Proceed has been issued and to schedule the date for the extradition hearing,” the Canadian Department of Justice said.

Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of its founder, Ren Zhegnfei. She was arrested in Vancouver in December at the request of U.S. prosecutors who say that Meng defrauded several banks to hide payments from Iran in violation of international sanctions against that country.

Huawei has denied that Meng committed any illegal acts.