Report: Xi Cancels Plans to Meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in March

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is no longer planning to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in late March, Fox Business reported Friday.

BREAKING: FBN: China's Xi has just removed a trip to US/Mar-a-lago to see @realDonaldTrump . — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) March 8, 2019

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman said that China had “removed” a planned trip to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida resort from Xi’s official calendar.

Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence provided further details.

The Chinese officially removed a trip to Mar-a-Lago for a face to face meeting with President Trump in March from the official calendar. Chinese Government Officials concerned President Trump will embarrass President Xi by walking out without a final trade deal. #china #trade — Edward Lawrence (@NewsEdward) March 8, 2019