Report: Xi Cancels Plans to Meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in March

Trump, Xi at Mar-a-Lago
IM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is no longer planning to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in late March, Fox Business reported Friday.

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman said that China had “removed” a planned trip to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida resort from Xi’s official calendar.

Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence provided further details.

.