A CNN poll released Monday shows an overwhelming majority of Americans believe the economy is doing well during President’s Donald Trump’s presidency.

Seventy-one percent of Americans now believe that the economy is in good shape, according to the poll. Only 27 percent rated the economic conditions as poor. CNN reports that the number is the highest positive number since February 2001 and the best of Trump’s presidency.

The poll shows that 51 percent of Americans give Trump positive ratings for his handling of the economy, while 42 percent disapprove.

The CNN poll shows that Trump’s overall approval rating is at 42 percent, the highest recorded in the poll since August of 2018. Fifty-one percent disapprove. Eight percent had no opinion.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS March 14 through 17 from a random national sample of 1,003 adults with a plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News last week, President Trump cited the economy as his biggest accomplishment so far in his presidency.

“Look at jobs. Best jobs record in 60 years. Best individual records for Asians, for African-Americans, for Hispanics ever,” he said.

Trump indicated that he looked forward to running for re-election in 2020.

“We’ve done a good job,” he said. “So, in theory, it’s easier because I can say, ‘Look what I’ve done,’ as opposed to the first time where I said, ‘I can do this.’”