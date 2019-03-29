Mnuchin: This Week’s China Trade Talks Were ‘Constructive’

US, Chinese negotiators resume 'productive' trade talks
AFP Nicolas ASFOURI, NICOLAS ASFOURI
JOHN CARNEY

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that the trade talks in Beijing had been “constructive.”

“I look forward to welcoming China’s Vice Premier Liu He to continue these important discussions in Washington next week,” Mnuchin tweeted.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer accompanied Secretary Mnuchin on a trip to Beijing for one day of face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials to talk about a possible trade deal.

 

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.